MSDE Introduces New Affiliation Norms For ITIs Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has introduced new affiliation norms for ITIs to enhance the overall quality of these institutes and to check on the mushrooming of unauthorized institutes.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT MSDE Introduces New Affiliation Norms For ITIs New Delhi: Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has introduced new affiliation norms for ITIs to enhance the overall quality of these institutes and to check on the mushrooming of unauthorized institutes. 'These norms will be applicable for new proposals from academic session 2018-19 and accordingly, arrangement is being made to invite new proposals for ITIs on a IT based platform, which would be soon notified.' Similar infrastructure for a total of 13192 ITIs in the country fulfilling the vocational needs across various sectors.



In order to simplify the process of application and assessment, MSDE has planned to make it digital. Other aspects of the new norms include decrease in land lease period to 10 years and inspection of machinery and infrastructure by expert committee.



A three tier assessment process will be held for seeking affiliation: desktop assessment; civil infrastructure assessment; equipment, power, IT lab and infrastructure assessment.



On 3 January 2018, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Anantkumar Hegde had said about the de-affiliation of 350 ITIs in the country. "These ITIs were found non-conforming to the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) norms and accordingly, processed for de-affiliation as per the prevailing de-affiliation procedure," he said. As per the reply, majority of the de-affiliated ITIs belong to Punjab, Odisha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship schemes like Make in India, Digital India, Smart Cities and Clean India require skilled manpower which will be fulfilled by the youth training from ITIs. The ITIs adhering the new affiliation norms will ensure that the training imparted to students is at par with the international standards.



Click here for more



Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has introduced new affiliation norms for ITIs to enhance the overall quality of these institutes and to check on the mushrooming of unauthorized institutes. 'These norms will be applicable for new proposals from academic session 2018-19 and accordingly, arrangement is being made to invite new proposals for ITIs on a IT based platform, which would be soon notified.' Similar infrastructure for a total of 13192 ITIs in the country fulfilling the vocational needs across various sectors.In order to simplify the process of application and assessment, MSDE has planned to make it digital. Other aspects of the new norms include decrease in land lease period to 10 years and inspection of machinery and infrastructure by expert committee.A three tier assessment process will be held for seeking affiliation: desktop assessment; civil infrastructure assessment; equipment, power, IT lab and infrastructure assessment.On 3 January 2018, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Anantkumar Hegde had said about the de-affiliation of 350 ITIs in the country. "These ITIs were found non-conforming to the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) norms and accordingly, processed for de-affiliation as per the prevailing de-affiliation procedure," he said. As per the reply, majority of the de-affiliated ITIs belong to Punjab, Odisha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s flagship schemes like Make in India, Digital India, Smart Cities and Clean India require skilled manpower which will be fulfilled by the youth training from ITIs. The ITIs adhering the new affiliation norms will ensure that the training imparted to students is at par with the international standards.Click here for more Education News