MSDE Introduces New Affiliation Norms For ITIs

In order to simplify the process of application and assessment, MSDE has planned to make it digital. Other aspects of the new norms include decrease in land lease period to 10 years and inspection of machinery and infrastructure by expert committee.
A three tier assessment process will be held for seeking affiliation: desktop assessment; civil infrastructure assessment; equipment, power, IT lab and infrastructure assessment.
On 3 January 2018, in a written reply to a question in Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Anantkumar Hegde had said about the de-affiliation of 350 ITIs in the country. "These ITIs were found non-conforming to the National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) norms and accordingly, processed for de-affiliation as per the prevailing de-affiliation procedure," he said. As per the reply, majority of the de-affiliated ITIs belong to Punjab, Odisha, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala.
Comments
Click here for more Education News