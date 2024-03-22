MPPSC Reschedules State Service Examinations Due To Lok Sabha Elections 2024

MPPSC State Service Examinations 2024: The admit cards will be released on June 12.

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has rescheduled the State Service Preliminary Examination 2024 and State Forest Service Examination 2024 due to the upcoming general elections. The examinations will now be conducted on June 23 instead of the earlier scheduled date of April 28, as specified in an official notice.

The MPPSC will issue the admit cards for these examinations on June 12.

Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held in four phases between April 19 and May 13 in 29 seats in Madhya Pradesh, with counting slated for June 4.

This week, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced a rescheduling of the Civil Services Examinations (CSE) 2024. The prelims, originally slated for May 26, 2024, will now take place on June 16. The decision was made following the announcement by the Election Commission regarding the schedule for the 18th Lok Sabha elections, scheduled for April to June 2024.

Other major examination dates have also been rescheduled:

The Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) January 2024 semester examination will now be held on May 27 instead of the earlier date of May 25.

The schedule for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate) NEET PG 2024 has also been rescheduled. The exam will now be held on June 23 instead of July 7.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has also rescheduled the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exams 2024 due to the impending general elections.

As per the revised schedule:

The Intermediate group 1 exam will be held on May 3, 5, and 9 instead of May 7, while group 2 exam will take place on May 11, 15, and 17 instead of May 9, 11, and 13.

The Final exam group 1 will be held on May 2, 4, and 8 instead of May 6. Group 2 of the CA Final exam will take place on May 10, 14, and 16 instead of May 8, 10, and 12.