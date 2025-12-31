MPPSC Announces State Engineering Service Exam 2025, Check The Registration Process

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released the official notification for the State Engineering Service Examination 2025. Eligible engineering graduates can apply online for the exam through the MPPSC website once the registration window opens.

According to the notification, online applications will begin on January 20, 2026 and candidates can submit their forms until February 19, 2026. The preliminary examination for the State Engineering Service will be conducted on March 22, 2026.

Candidates who wish to apply must possess a Bachelor's degree in Engineering in the relevant discipline from a recognized university. All eligibility criteria, including age limit and reservation rules, are detailed in the official notification, which can be accessed on the MPPSC website.

1. To apply, candidates need to visit the official MPPSC website, mppsc.mp.gov.in.

2. Then they need to click on the State Engineering Service Examination 2025 link.

3. After this they need to register and fill out the online form.

4. Then you need to upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

5. At the last you need to submit the form and print the confirmation page for future reference.

The admit cards for the preliminary examination will be available from March 12, 2026 and candidates can download them from the official website. Candidates are advised to read the notification carefully and regularly check the website for the latest updates.