MPPSC 2025: Registration Begins For 158 Vacancies, Check Details

MPPSC State Service 2025: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the notification for the State Civil Services Exam 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can submit their online applications by visiting the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in. The last date to apply for the exam is January 17, 2025.

The correction window for the online application form will be open from January 8, 2025, to January 19, 2025. A correction fee of Rs 50 will be charged per session. The MPPSC State Service Exam 2025 aims to recruit candidates for 158 posts.

MPPSC 2025: Steps To Apply

Step 1. Visit the official website, mppsc.mp.gov.in

Step 2. On the homepage, go to the application form section

Step 3. Fill out the application form by providing personal details

Step 4. Make the payment and click on "Submit"

Step 5. Take a printout for future reference

Candidates can download their admit cards starting February 11, 2025. The examination is scheduled to take place on February 16, 2025.

Age Criteria

Candidates must be at least 21 years old and not more than 40 years old as of January 1, 2025. Age relaxation will be provided for candidates belonging to reserved categories

The selection process will consist of three stages: the preliminary exam, the main exam, and the personal interview. The preliminary exam will be objective-type, while the main exam will be descriptive-type. In the personal interview, candidates will be evaluated based on their overall personality, problem-solving skills, and communication abilities.