MPESB Announces ITI Training Officer Result 2026; Here's How To Download

MPESB ITI Training Officer Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has declared the ITI Training Officer Result 2026 on its official website. Candidates who appeared for the computer-based examination can now check their qualifying status and download their scorecards online using their application details. The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1,120 ITI Training Officer vacancies across various Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the state. Candidates who qualify in the written examination will be shortlisted for the next stages of the recruitment process, including document verification and a medical examination.

Direct Link: MPESB ITI Training Officer Result 2026

How To Check MPESB ITI Training Officer Result 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps below to download their result:

Visit the official MPESB website at esb.mp.gov.in.

Click on the ITI Training Officer Recruitment Test 2026 First Phase Result link.

Enter the application number, date of birth, and the required details.

Fill in the security code displayed on the screen.

Click on the Search button.

The result will appear on the screen.

Download and print the result for future reference.

What Happens After The MPESB ITI Training Officer Result?

Candidates who qualify in the first phase will be considered for the subsequent stages of the recruitment process as notified by MPESB. They are advised to keep all original educational certificates, identity proof, and other required documents ready for verification. The board is expected to release further instructions regarding the next selection stage and document verification on its official website.

Applicants should regularly check the portal to avoid missing any important notification related to the recruitment process. The recruitment is being conducted to fill 1,120 ITI Training Officer posts in various disciplines.