MPBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Result 2018 Declared @ Mpbse.nic.in

MPBSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Result 2018 Declared

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the result for class 10 and class 12 supplementary exam. The result was declared by the board yesterday evening and is available on the board's official website. The result has been declared for both class 10, class 12 students. The board has also released Chance II result for HSSC Vocational courses.

MPBSE Supplementary Result 2018: How to check?

Step one: Go to official MPBSE website: www.mpbse.nic.in

Step two: Click on the Results tab on the home page.

Step three: Click on the appropriate link.

Step four: Enter your exam roll number and application number of main exam.

Step five: Submit and view your result.

This year MPBSE had declared 10th and 12th results on May 14, 2018. The pass percentage of class 10 students was 66%. For class 12, the pass percentage was 68%.

The Board has already declared the result for class 10 and class 12 revaluation results.

