MP Board Releases Time Table For '<i>Ruk Jana Nahi Yojna</i>' And '<i>Aa Laut Chale Yojna</i>' For 2025 Exams

Madhya Pradesh board has released the time table for ‘Ruk Jana Nahi' Yojna and ‘Aa Laut Chale' Yojna for students who failed the board exams held in 2025. As per the schedule released, Class 10 students can appear in the exam from December 15, 2025 to December 23, 2025. Those in Class 12, can appear in Class 12 board exam from December 15, 2025 to December 12, 2025.

According to the schedule released, the exams will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. The exams for both classes will be held simultaneously. The complete schedule for Class 10 and 12 students is available on the official website of the MP Board.

The scheme was launched to help those students who fail in Class 10 and 12 board exams. Such students get an opportunity to appear in board exams twice. The first exam is held in June and the second is conducted in December.

Meanwhile, students in Madhya Pradesh are also gearing up for their Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has officially released the timetable for the 2026 session. According to the schedule, the Class 12 (Higher Secondary) exams will be conducted from February 7 to March 3, 2026, while the Class 10 (High School) exams will be held from February 11 to March 2, 2026.