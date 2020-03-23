Madhya Pradesh Class 9, 11 Result Announced

MP class 9, 11 result is available on the official website vimarsh.mp.gov.in.

Class 9 and 11 exam results in schools affiliated to Madhya Pradesh state board have been declared. The result has been declared following the orders of the School Education Department, Madhya Pradesh given on March 20. The results are available on the official website. Students can check their result selecting the district, school name, block and class.

MP Class 9, 11 Result

The Madhya Pradesh School Education Department has asked the teachers to work from home in view of coronavirus spread.

School heads were asked to upload the class 9, 11 results in a specific format in a PDF file. The result page has details of the class, roll number, result (pass, supplementary or fail) and the supplementary subject.

In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has postponed all the examinations scheduled in the state till March 31. The board has also suspended the paper evaluation process scheduled to begin from March 22. The Board said the new dates for both the examinations and evaluation process will be announced later.

In a separate order, the Madhya Pradesh government on Sunday directed the employees and officials of all its departments, except to the departments providing essential and emergency services, like health, police, fire brigade, electricity supply and sanitation, to work from home starting Monday till March 31 due to the coronavirus threat, reported news agency Press Trust of India.

