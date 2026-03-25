MP Board 9th, 11th Result 2026: How To Check, Access Marksheets

MP Board 9th, 11th Result 2026: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has declared the Class 9 and Class 11 examination results. Candidates can check and download their provisional marksheets from the official websites, vimarsh.mp.gov.in and educationportal.mp.gov.in. Students facing difficulty in accessing their results or downloading marksheets are advised to contact their respective schools.

Required Marks To Pass

To qualify in the MP Board Class 9 and 11 exams, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject. The results include details such as pass percentage, toppers' list, and district-wise performance.

How To Check MP Board 9th, 11th Result 2026

Visit the official websites, vimarsh.mp.gov.in or educationportal.mp.gov.in

Click on the "MP Board Class 9 or Class 11 Result 2026" link

Enter the required login credentials

Submit the details to view the result

Check subject-wise marks and download the result

Number Of Students Appeared

Around 10 lakh students appeared for the Class 9 exams in Madhya Pradesh, while approximately 7 lakh students took the Class 11 exams.

Original Marksheet

Students will be able to collect their original marksheets and certificates from their respective schools a few days after the declaration of results.

What's Next After Results

Students who pass the MP Board Class 9 or 11 examinations will be promoted to the next classes - Class 10 and Class 12, respectively. Those who do not clear the exams will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary or improvement exams.