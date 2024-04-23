MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2024 Live Updates: Results To Be Announced At 11.30am

MP Board Result Live Updates: Approximately 24 lakh students took examinations this year.

MP Board 5th 8th Result Live Updates: The Rajya Shiksha Kendra Madhya Pradesh (RSKMP) is scheduled to announce the results for the classes 5 and 8 exams for 2024 today at 11.30am. These results will be accessible on the RSKMP's official website, rskmp.in, starting from 12.30pm. Students will need to enter their roll number and date of birth to check their results. Approximately 24 lakh students took the examinations this year.

Last year, the MPBSE had declared the results for Classes 5 and 8 on May 15. The pass rates were 82.27 per cent for Class 5 and 76.09 per cent for Class 8.

MP board 5th, 8th Results 2024 Live Updates: Steps To Check

Go to the official website rskmp.in.

Log in using the requisite credentials.

Select the result link corresponding to your class (5th or 8th).

Check the result, save it for future reference.

Here Are The LIVE updates On MP board 5th, 8th Results 2024 :

Apr 23, 2024 11:01 (IST) MP Board 5th 8th Result Live: Information Included In Scorecard

Enrollment ID

Exam roll number

School code

Student's name

Photograph of the student

Exam center code

Aggregate marks

Individual subject marks

Classification

