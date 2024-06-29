MP Board 5th, 8th Re-Exam Results Out, Check Details

MP Board Class 5th and 8th Re-Exam Results: The School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh has released the MP Class 5th and 8th re-exam results on June 28. Candidates who have appeared for the retest can check the results on the official website, rskmp.in. Candidates are required to enter their roll number and date of birth to access and download the results.

MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2024: Steps To Check

Go to the official website rskmp.in.

Log in using the requisite credentials.

Select the result link corresponding to your class (5th or 8th).

Check the result and save it for future reference.

MP Board 5th, 8th Results: Information Included in Scorecard

Enrollment ID

Exam roll number

School code

Student's name

Photograph of the student

Exam center code

Aggregate marks

Individual subject marks

Classification

MP Board 5th, 8th Results 2024

This year, around 24 lakh students appeared for the exams, with 12.33 lakh students taking the Class 5 exams and over 11.37 lakh students writing the Class 8 exams. A total of 86.22 percent of students successfully cleared the Class 8 examination, with pass percentages of 90.60% and 86.22% for private and government schools, respectively.

MP Board 5th Results 2024: Pass Percentages

Total: 90.97%

Government Schools: 91.53%

Private Schools: 90.18%

Madrasa: 73.26%

MP Board 8th Results 2024: Pass Percentages

Total: 87.71%

Government Schools: 86.22%

Private Schools: 90.60%

Madrasa: 67.40%

MP Board 5th, 8th Results: Area-Wise

In Class 5, 92.60% of students from rural areas passed the exam, while 86.19% from urban regions succeeded.

In Class 8, 88.35% of students from rural areas cleared the exam, while 86.04% from urban regions qualified.