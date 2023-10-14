More Time To Register For Chandrayaan-3 Quiz. Details Here

Chandrayaan 3 Maha Quiz.

The University Grants Commission has extended the deadline for registrations to the Chandrayaan 3 Maha Quiz. Interested candidates can register for the same till October 31, 2023 on the official website.

The Chandrayaan-3 Maha Quiz allows participants to test their knowledge about the Chandrayaan-3 mission and space science in general. The quiz aims to engage and make people aware about the country's space exploration efforts. It will also inspire the students to learn more about space initiatives.

The Chandrayaan 3 Maha Quiz is being hosted by MyGov in collaboration with Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The quiz consists of multiple-choice questions related to space science, Chandrayaan-3 mission and general knowledge about space exploration. Each question has four options and students need to select the correct one. A participant will be given 10 questions to get answered in 300 seconds.



The best performer in the quiz competition will be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1,00,000. The second-best performer will be rewarded with Rs 75,000, the third will get Rs 50,000. The next hundred best performers will be awarded consolation prizes of Rs 2,000 while the other two hundred best performers will be get consolation prizes of Rs 1,000.

While addressing the ISRO scientists on August 26, 2023, the prime minister had asked the students to participate in the Chandrayaan-3 quiz that was scheduled to start from September 1. The quiz will help students to explore about the country's lunar mission.

The University Grants Commission has asked the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to publish the information about the extension of date of quiz to the students on the platform quiz URL. The institutions are also requested to prepare the list of students who participated in the Maha Quiz and share it on the UGC UAMP Portal. The institutions are further requested to organise a mega participation event on October 20, 2023 to ensure all students participate in the Chandrayaan- 3 Maha Quiz.

The quiz has been launched to commemorate the successful launch of India's Chandrayaan-3 mission on August 23, 2023.

