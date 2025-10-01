Centre Approves Opening Of 57 New Kendriya Vidyalayas Across Country

The Union Cabinet has approved the opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) under the Civil sector across the country, with a total financial outlay of Rs 5,862.55 crore over the next nine years beginning 2026-27. The move aims to meet the growing educational needs of children of Central Government employees, particularly in regions currently underserved.

Of the sanctioned amount, Rs 2,585.52 crore has been earmarked for capital expenditure and Rs 3,277.03 crore for operational expenditure. Significantly, for the first time, all 57 KVs will include Balvatikas, three years of foundational pre-primary classes, aligning with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Expansion Across 17 States and UTs

The new schools will be set up across 17 states and Union Territories, with a focus on balanced regional coverage.

Among them, 20 will be established in districts without an existing KV, 14 in Aspirational districts, four in Left-Wing Extremism (LWE) affected areas, and five in North Eastern and hilly regions.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has approved seven KVs sponsored by the Ministry of Home Affairs and 50 by State/UT authorities. These schools add to the 85 KVs sanctioned in December 2024, taking forward the government's efforts to expand the network to high-demand and strategically important locations.

Employment and sudent benefits

Each KV has a student capacity of around 1,520. With 57 new schools, over 86,000 additional students will benefit once fully functional. The initiative will also create 4,617 permanent teaching and non-teaching posts, in addition to generating employment for skilled and unskilled workers during the construction phase.

The Kendriya Vidyalaya system, launched in 1962 to provide uniform quality education for children of transferable Central Government employees, currently operates 1,288 schools, including three overseas in Moscow, Kathmandu, and Tehran. As of June 2025, enrolment across KVs stood at approximately 13.62 lakh students.

Many KVs have been designated as PM SHRI schools, serving as models of NEP 2020 implementation with innovative pedagogy, modern infrastructure, and strong academic results. The demand for admissions, particularly at the entry level, continues to rise annually.