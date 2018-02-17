Mizoram DIET Result 2017 Declared Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared the DIET result 2017 for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EI.Ed) first and third semester examinations held in the month of December 2017.

Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared the DIET result 2017 for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.EI.Ed) first and third semester examinations held in the month of December 2017. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can now check their result at the official website of the Board at mbse.edu.in. Result can also be checked at the result hosting website indiaresults.com. 'While utmost care has been taken to ensure accuracy in the results and statistics published herein, any error(s) if detected afterwards, shall be rectified, if justified, as per the rules of the Board,' reads the official update.



Mizoram DIET Result 2017 Highlights A total of 812 candidates had appeared for the examination; 414 appeared for first semester exam.

While the pass percentage of first semester is 53.85, it is 83.38 percentage for third semester. A total of 65 candidates had re-appeared for the exam.

Candidates can apply for rechecking till 5 March 2018

MBSE class 10, 12 board exams will begin on 5 March. For class 10 students, the practical exam for Science, Introductory Information Technology and Home Science subjects will begin on 19 March, a day after the completion of the exam. However for class 12 students, the practical examination will be held before the theory examination for the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Geography, Psychology, Home Science, Computer Science, Accountancy, Geology and General Foundation Course (vocational). Theory examination, for both the classes, will be held from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm (except 1.30 pm to 4.00 pm for old scheme exam). Practical examination will be held from 9.00 am to 4.00 pm.



