Miranda House Invites CUET UG Aspirants For Campus Tour

Miranda House, University of Delhi, has invited girls who recently cleared Class 12 for open house sessions on its campus to familiarise CUET UG aspirants with the college's academic environment and student life. As per the announcement, students can explore life at Miranda, their academic programmes and opportunities.

Candidates must note that the invitation is for female students of Class 12 and their parents only. The sessions will be held from June 17 to 19 and on June 22. As part of the programme, visitors will be taken on guided tours of the campus, including the library, laboratories, academic departments and sports facilities, according to the Press Trust of India (PTI), quoting an official statement.

The aim is to provide prospective students and their families an opportunity to interact with the principal, faculty members, current students and alumni, and learn about the college's academic programmes, extracurricular activities and campus facilities, as per the statement.

Interactive question-and-answer sessions with faculty members and students will also be organised to help aspirants better understand college life and the admission process, the PTI reported.

What It Offers?

According to the official announcement, this is an interactive session to explore life at Miranda House, their academic programmes, opportunities and more. Students can expect:

Exploring their academics

Meet faculty and students

Learn about opportunities

Experience the Miranda spirit

Registration for the sessions will be conducted on a first-come, first-served basis through the QR code provided on the official open house poster, the college said.

According to the PTI report, Miranda House Principal Dr. Bijayalaxmi Nanda said the open house would offer students and their parents a chance to experience the institution first-hand and make informed decisions regarding higher education.