Ministry Of Steel's KIOCL Hiring Company Secretary, Check Details

Applications are invited for the post of Company Secretary by KIOCL Limited, Ministry of Steel.

Candidates having a full time degree in any subject with Company Secretary (CS) qualification from Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) and an Associate/Fellow Member of ICSI are eligible for applying to the post. The maximum age limit of the applicants should be 48 years.

Experience

Candidate applying to the post should have adequate experience in handling Company Secretarial matters. They must be well versed with Company Law and procedures, Corporate Governance, SEBI Regulations. Additionally, candidate should be conversant with drafting of Contract, Agreements, Deeds and other legal documents.

Applicants must have minimum 18 years of post-qualification experience in Executive Cadre in Company Secretary Department in any PSU or listed companies.



Salary

The selected candidates are eligible for a pay of Rs 1,00,000-3%-2,60,000 (E5).



How to apply

Interested candidates can apply online in Human Resources-career section of KIOCL website (www.kioclltd.in). The deadline for applying to the post is July 25, 2024.



KIOCL Limited, Schedule ‘A' Miniratna CPSE, is under the administrative control of Ministry of Steel, Government of India.

