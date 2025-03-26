Deadline Extended For Submission Of Company Secretary June 2025 Enrollment Fee

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the Company Secretary Executive, Professional (2017) and Professional (2022) exams from June 1- June 10, 2025. Candidates eligible for appearing in June, 2025 session exam have time till April 9, 2025 to submit enrolment request with late fee by April 9, 2025. The previous deadline to submit the request with late fee was March 26, 2025.



The examination fee for Executive Programme is Rs 1,500 per group, for Professional programme it is Rs 1,800 per group. The late fee for submission of examination fee is Rs 250 lumpsum. The change of exam centre/module/medium/optional subject can be done by paying a fees of Rs 250 per change. The addition of Group/Module will be possible by paying Rs 250 service charge in addition of examination fee.

The deadline to apply for Exemption on the Basis of Higher Qualification is April 9, 2025.



Students are advised to retain a copy of the receipt for the examination fee remitted by them during the examination enrollment process. The fee receipt is automatically generated by the system for all successful transactions.



Students who are under Executive Programme (2022 syllabus) and Professional Programme (2017 or 2022 Syllabus) and are desirous to appear in CS June, 2025 examination are require to pass Pre-exam test.



The eligibility criteria to enroll for CS Examination for Executive Programme is as follows:

Completion of Online Pre-Examination test

Completion of One Day Orientation Programme

