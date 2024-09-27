Ministry Of Labour Partners With Amazon To Enhance Job Opportunities

In a significant move to improve employment access, the Ministry of Labour & Employment has partnered with Amazon to use the National Career Service (NCS) portal, broadening opportunities for job seekers. The two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) allows Amazon and its third-party staffing agencies to regularly post job openings on the NCS portal and includes plans to organise job fairs at Model Career Centres (MCCs), facilitating direct interactions between job seekers and Amazon's recruitment teams.

Union Minister of Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya stated, "The NCS portal is evolving into a one-stop platform for accessing employment opportunities across sectors and industries. This portal is a game changer for young job seekers, offering them various employment-related services under one roof. Through our partnership with Amazon, we are expanding job accessibility for India's youth, empowering them to discover the right roles and build a future filled with opportunities and growth."

Emphasising the initiative's focus on inclusivity, Mr Mandaviya added, "We are upgrading the NCS portal to provide a more user-friendly interface, utilising advanced technologies like artificial intelligence to enhance the experience for job seekers, employers, and stakeholders."

Union Minister Sushri Karandlaje remarked, "The National Career Service portal acts as a dynamic bridge connecting India's diverse talent pool with opportunities across sectors. When integrated with an ecosystem like Amazon, it will foster skill development, empower individuals, and promote economic growth and job creation. The integration with a centralized platform like NCS will reduce hiring costs and time while streamlining the hiring of verified professionals. This is a step forward for economic inclusion."

Key Points Of The Collaboration:

Job Postings: Amazon will regularly post job vacancies on the NCS portal and conduct hiring through it.

Job Fairs: The initiative will include job fairs at Model Career Centres, providing opportunities for direct interaction with Amazon's recruitment teams.

Inclusivity Focus: The partnership prioritises employment opportunities for women and persons with disabilities, ensuring equal access.

Benefits To Job Seekers On The NCS Portal:

Job seekers will have access to a broader range of opportunities, particularly in logistics, technology, and customer service through Amazon, one of the world's largest e-commerce companies. This MoU not only facilitates local hiring but also offers career advancement opportunities within a prestigious organization. Consequently, job seekers from various regions of India can connect with numerous employment roles, paving the way for brighter futures.

Benefits To Amazon:

Through this collaboration, Amazon aims to tap into a diverse talent pool via the NCS portal, which includes women and persons with disabilities. The Ministry will support Amazon by integrating databases to ensure seamless access to candidates through an efficient technology interface. Additionally, the Ministry will assist in conducting job fairs nationwide, facilitating structured interactions with potential employees to help Amazon meet its staffing needs while promoting a diverse and inclusive workforce.

NCS Portal:

Launched in July 2015, the National Career Service (NCS) portal has transformed India's employment landscape. Managed by the Ministry of Labour & Employment, the portal provides essential services such as job searches, career counselling, vocational guidance, and skill development resources. It serves millions, including job seekers, employers, and educational institutions.

This year, the NCS portal celebrated a milestone by surpassing 2 million active vacancies in a single day, with an average of 15-18 lakh job opportunities listed at any time. Currently, the platform boasts over 60 lakh active job seekers and 33.5 lakh active employers, making it a vital tool in bridging the gap between talent and opportunity.

The NCS portal is integrated with employment portals from 28 states and union territories.