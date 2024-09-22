Advertisement

Ministry Of Culture Invites Applications For Various Positions, Check Details

Read Time: 2 mins
Ministry Of Culture Recruitment 2024: The deadline for application submission is October 10.

The Centre for Cultural Resources and Training (CCRT) under the Ministry of Culture is inviting applications for multiple Group B and C positions, including Accounts Officer, Lower Division Clerk, Copy Editor, and Video Editor, among others. The deadline for application submission is October 10. Interested candidates must apply using the prescribed format available on the CCRT website (ccrtindia.gov.in), along with self-attested copies of all relevant educational documents, experience certificates, and caste certificates. Applications that are incomplete or do not meet the specified criteria will be rejected.

Vacancy Details:

  • Accounts Officer (Group B): 4 posts (UR-03, OBC-01)
  • Administrative Officer (Group B): 1 post (Unreserved)
  • Copy Editor: 2 posts (1 English, 1 Hindi; UR-01, OBC-01)
  • Video Editor: 1 post (UR)
  • Documentation Assistant: 1 post (UR)
  • Craft Instructor & Co-ordinator: 2 posts (UR-01, OBC-01)
  • Hindi Translator: 1 post (UR)
  • Accounts Clerk: 2 posts (UR)
  • Lower Division Clerk: 6 posts (UR-03, OBC-01, SC-01, EWS-01)
  • Data Entry Operator: 2 posts (UR-01, OBC-01)

Candidates currently employed in central or state government, autonomous bodies, or public sector undertakings must apply through the proper channel or provide a No Objection Certificate (NOC) during the selection process.

Applications sent via email or those lacking the necessary documents, or signatures, or received late will not be accepted. Selected candidates may be assigned to the CCRT headquarters in New Delhi or any of its regional centres.

Applications are also invited from candidates with disabilities, and age relaxations will be granted according to Central Government and DOPT norms. 

For more information, including the detailed advertisement, application format, and general instructions, visit the CCRT website.

Check detailed notification here

