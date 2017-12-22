Michigan State Varsity Team Interacts With Pondicherry University Faculty

A team of academics from the Michigan State University in the US today held discussions with the Deans and Heads of Departments of the Pondicherry University. The talks were a follow-up of the Memorandum of Understanding Pondicherry University had inked with MSU, East Lansing Michigan, in January this year.Assistant Registrar K Mahesh said the University had entered into MOUs with many universities over the years to promote technology, research and academic projects to benefit students and faculty of Pondicherry University.The team was led by MSU's professor Karim Maredia of the Department of Entomology, the assistant registrar said in a release.Pondicherry University Vice Chancellor Gurmeet Singh presided.