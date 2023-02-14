Michigan Shooting Suspect's Photo Released: What We Know So Far

The photo of the Michigan university shooting suspect released by the police.

Three people were killed and five others injured on Monday when a gunman opened fire on a university campus in the United States, before fleeing the scene, according to the police. The suspect opened fire inside a building at Michigan State University (MSU) shortly after 8pm (local time), said Chris Rozman, interim deputy chief of campus police. They later released the first images and information about the suspect who believed to have opened fire inside of two buildings on campus.

Posting the images on Twitter, MSU Police and public safety said, "SUSPECT PHOTOS: The suspect is a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim."

The attacker was last seen leaving the MSU union building on the north side of the building immediately after the shooting.

In further update, the police said on Twitter that the suspect was located off campus. "It appears he has died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no longer a threat to campus and the shelter-in-place has been lifted."

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was briefed on the shooting and said police were working to secure the area.

"Let's wrap our arms around the Spartan community tonight," she wrote on Twitter, referring to the university's athletic logo.

School and university shootings are alarmingly common as part of a broader wave of gun violence in the United States, where the proliferation of firearms has soared in recent years.