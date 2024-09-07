3-Year-Old Critical After Shooting Self In Face With Mother's Gun In US

Detroit Police are further investigating the matter. (Representational)

A three-year-old boy shot himself in the face with his mother's gun in the US state of Michigan. The incident took place at around 4:30 pm (local time) at St. Patrick Avenue near Elmo Street, local media reported.

As per preliminary investigation, the mishap occurred after the boy's mother came home from work and put her gun down on the dresser, Detroit Police Department chief James White said.

The child soon got hold of the unsecured gun and accidentally shot himself. The bullet grazed his face, but the child is expected to survive. However, his condition remains critical as of Friday night.

"A three-year-old toddler roaming around, they see you put the gun down, they are probably gonna pick it up just like anything else," CBS News quoted James White as saying.

Although there was a locked gun box inside the house, it was not used at the time of the shooting.

"It only takes a minute, less than a minute, seconds. You have to secure these weapons," White said.

Police are now investigating whether the child's mother had a license for the gun. With Michigan's gun storage law coming into effect earlier this year, police said they were further looking forward to charging the woman with improper storage of a firearm, reports added.

Meanwhile, the nearby resident stated that those owning guns should lock their weapons responsibly to put an end to such incidents.

Lorenzo Hardy, who stays a few doors away from where the shooting took place, said he understands what the child may now encounter next.

"It is the trauma, it is the thing that a three-year-old has to live with for the rest of his life... It's really sad that a child gets to hold a gun; it's ridiculous," Hardy said.

Detroit Police are further investigating the matter.