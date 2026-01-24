Advertisement

Video: 6 Injured As Speeding Mercedes Crashes Into US Airport Terminal

The car hit a ticket counter inside the McNamara Terminal near Delta Air Lines' check-in counters. 

It is unclear how the vehicle ran through the glass doors

A speeding car crashed into a terminal at the Detroit Metro Airport in Michigan on Friday evening, leaving at least six people injured.

The car, a Mercedes, hit a ticket counter inside the McNamara Terminal at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport near Delta Air Lines' check-in counters.

The incident occurred around 7:30 pm Eastern Time, as per WXYZ.  A video shows the driver shouting while being dragged away from the crash site.

The injured were treated at the scene by firefighters, according to an update from the Wayne County Airport Authority.

How It Happened

The vehicle drove through an entrance and hit a ticket counter, authorities said. The cause of the crash remains unknown, according to CBS.

The Wayne County Airport Authority Police Department is investigating the incident. According to a statement on X by the airport authority, more information will be provided as soon as it is available. 

Witnesses told WXYZ they heard a loud noise as the vehicle slammed into the Delta Air Lines desk. One person saw the driver get out of the vehicle, talking with his hands raised, but it was unclear what he was saying.

"The response was so quick thank God with the cops and TSA and everybody," Ali Khalifa, who was travelling, told the outlet. "That all happened in seconds."

Police and TSA responded quickly to take the driver into custody. The suspect was seen wearing a Detroit Lions jersey as he screamed incoherently at the authorities. He was dragged away by almost a dozen security officers, according to footage circulating on social media.

According to a Fox 2 report, the car was searched by a K9 unit, and they found nothing of concern.

The name of the driver was not immediately released. It is unclear how the vehicle ran through the glass doors, with photos showing metal barriers in front of the entrance.

What Did The Airline Say?

Delta Airlines told CBS that three of its employees were hit by debris and treated by medical personnel immediately after the crash. Operations remained unhampered at the airport after the incident.

