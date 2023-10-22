US University Apologises For Showing Image Of Hitler In Stadium

The university later apologised for the inappropriate content

Michigan State University showed Adolf Hitler's image as part of a pregame quiz on videoboards before the school's football game on Saturday night. However, the university later apologised for the inappropriate content provided by an outside source, CNN reported.

In a statement, Michigan State athletic director Matt Larson said, "MSU is aware that inappropriate content by a third-party source was displayed on the video board prior to the start of tonight's football game. We are deeply sorry for the content that was displayed, as this is not representative of our institutional values."

Pictures of Hitler on the video board at Spartan Stadium with a trivia question asking where he was born soon went viral on the internet.

The statement further said, "MSU will not be using the third-party source going forward and will implement stronger screening and approval procedures for all video-board content in the future."

Commenting on the picture, a user commented, "People commenting saying oh it was just a trivia question about where Hitler was born. In my mind, I'm thinking why was there a trivia question on Hitler?"

Another user wrote on X, "This can't be real."

"Hi. Alumnus here. This is Disgusting," the third user wrote.