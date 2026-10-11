MICAT Phase I Registration 2027 Ongoing, Apply By November 21

MICAT Phase I Registration 2027: The registration process for the MICA Admission Test (MICAT-I) is currently underway, providing aspirants an opportunity to secure their spot in one of India's most sought after management communication programs. The exam is conducted by Mudra Institute of Communication, Ahmedabad (MICA).

The registration window will remain open until November 21, 2026. Candidates must complete the online application via the official MICA portal at mica.ac.in, fill in their academic and personal details, upload the required documents and pay the application fee before the deadline to be eligible for the examination.

MICAT exam 2027 provides flexibility, in case any candidate underperforms in phase I can still opt for phase II. The registration window for MICAT phase II will open shortly after the closing of the MICAT phase I registration process.

The MICAT Phase I exam will be conducted on December 5, 2026 and the admit card for the same will be uploaded on the website on December 3, 2026.

MICAT-I 2027 Application Form: Steps to Apply

Candidates can follow the steps given below to apply for the MICAT phase I exam 2027:

Step 1: Visit the official MICA website at mica.ac.in and click on 'Apply'

Step 2: Enter the details such as name, email address, mobile number etc. and click on the submit button.

Step 3: Now log in using the credentials provided and fill out the application form.

Step 4: Upload scanned photograph, signature and required documents as per the prescribed format.

Step 5: Choose the exam city and review the form before the final submission.

Step 6: Pay the application fee via the online mode

Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

Double check the information before submitting the form. The form cannot be edited once submitted.