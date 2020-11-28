  • Home
MHT CET Result 2020 Declared At Mahaonline.gov.in; Here's Direct Link

MHT CET Result 2020: The Maharashtra State CET Cell has declared the MHT CET results on mahaonline.gov.in, cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 28, 2020 11:21 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (MHT CET) has announced the state’s CET results for the PCM and PCB groups. Candidates who wrote the centre-based online test in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) group in October and November can check the MHT CET 2020 results on the official websites -- mahaonline.gov.in, cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. Of the total 4.5 lakh MHT CET registered candidates, around 4,35,653 students had signed up for MHT CET in PCM and PCB combinations.

MHT CET 2020 Result Live Updates

The state CET cell has also provided an option for the candidates who were unable to appear for the MHT CET 2020 on the scheduled dates due to MUMBAI power outage and heavy rains to appear on November 7. Candidates can access the MHT CET 2020 result and the individual scorecards with the subject-wise break-up of marks at the website using the system-generated login credentials.

MHT CET Result 2020 Direct Link

MHT CET Results: How To Check

To Check MHT CET 2020 Results

Step 1: Visit the official website of MHT CET -- cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: On the result section, click on MHT CET result

Step 3: On the next window, insert login credentials as required

Step 4: Submit and access MHT CET 2020 result 2020

The Higher Education Minister of Maharashtra Uday Samant has also confirmed the MHT CET 2020 Vocational result date. As per the MHT CET result date 2020, the result for the vocational courses will be declared by December 5.

