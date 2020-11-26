MHT CET Result 2020 To Be Released On December 5 For Vocational Courses: Uday Samant

The State Common Entrance Examination Cell, Maharastra, will release the results of all the entrance examinations for various vocational courses on December 5 at the official website, State Education Minister Uday Samant confirmed. The minister took to Twitter and informed that the centralised admission process will start from the first week of December.

The result of MHT CET 2020 will be declared at cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. It is likely that other private portals may also host MHT CET result 2020, however, are advised to check their result only from the official website for authenticity.

राज्य सामाईक प्रवेश परीक्षा कक्षाकडून घेण्यात आलेल्या विविध व्यावसायिक अभ्यासक्रमांच्या सर्व प्रवेश परीक्षांचे निकाल दिनांक 5 डिसेंबर सीईटी कक्षाच्या अधिकृत संकेतस्थळावर प्रसिद्ध करण्यात येतील. तसेच केंद्रीभूत प्रवेश प्रक्रिया डिसेंबरच्या पहिल्या आठवड्यापासून सुरू होईल. — Uday Samant (@samant_uday) November 26, 2020

Candidates will be able to check their MHT CET 2020 result by logging into the MHT official website using their username and password.

MHT CET Result 2020: How to Check

Below are the steps to check the result of MHT CET 2020.

Visit the MHT CET official website- mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in

Click on the “result” link.

Enter user id and password

Click on “View Results”.

MHT CET result 2020 will be displayed on the screen.

Download the result and take a print out.

MHT CET 2020 result will include the scorecard and percentile obtained by the candidates in the MHT CET exam.

The authorities will follow a process of normalisation to prepare the results. MHT CET Percentile Score = 100 x (Number of candidates in MHT CET with normalised marks ≤ the candidate) ÷ Total number of candidates in the exam.

Once the results are declared, the MHT CET counselling process will begin. Counselling is scheduled to be held in three phases, followed by an additional spot round.

The MHT CET counselling process includes registration, fee payment and document verification. The authorities will release a detailed notification regarding the counselling process soon after the declaration of results.