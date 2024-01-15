MHT CET 2024: Application Process For Two Groups Begins Tomorrow

MHT CET 2024: Class 12 pass students and those appearing in board exams 2024 will be eligible to apply.

The registration for the Maharashtra Health and Technical Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2024 for Physics, Chemistry, Biology (PCB) and Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics (PCM) groups will begin on Tuesday. The exam dates were released earlier. The PCB exams will be held from April 16 to 24, while the PCM exam will be conducted between April 25 and 30.

MHT CET 2024: Eligibility

Those who have passed Class 12 or will be appearing in Class 12 board exams in 2024 will be eligible to apply. However, students taking Class 12 exams this year must furnish a pass certificate if they clear the MHT CET exams.

According to the MHT CET syllabus, the question paper will include Class 11 and 12 curricula of the Maharashtra State Education Board. The examination, spanning 180 minutes, will be worth 200 marks, with no negative marking.

MHT CET 2024: Distribution of questions across sections is as follows

Physics: 10 questions from Class 11, 40 from Class 12

Chemistry: 10 questions from Class 11, 40 from Class 12

Mathematics: 10 questions from Class 11, 40 from Class 12

Biology: 10 questions (Botany) and 10 questions (Zoology) from Class 11, and 40 questions (Botany) and 40 questions (Zoology) from Class 12

The examination has assigned a 20 per cent weightage to the Class 11 syllabus and an 80 per cent weightage to the Class 12 syllabus of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education.

MHT CET Application Form 2024: Steps to fill the registration form