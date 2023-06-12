MHT CET 2023 Result Today: How To Check Results

The MHT CET (Maharashtra Common Entrance Test) Result 2023 for PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) groups will be declared today at 11 am on the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org, the State Common Entrance Test Cell announced in an official notice.

"MHTCET (PCM & PCB Group) 2023 result will be announced on 12-06-2023 on www.mahacet.org and www.mahacet.in websites at 11.00 am," the notice read.

Candidates who appeared for the MHT CET 2023 will be able to check and download their results.

MHT CET Result 2023: Steps to download?

Step 1: Head to the official website of MHT CET or simply click here: cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the tab reading: "MHT CET-2023.” It will redirect you to a new page.

Step 3: Look for the result link: MHT CET 2023 PCM & PCB Group Result. And, click on it.

Step 4: A new window will open, where the candidate will have to enter their login details.

Step 5: Make sure you enter your credentials correctly and click on the submit button.

Step 6: As soon as you submit the result, the MHT CET Result 2023 will get displayed on the screen.

Step 7: Check and download the Maharashtra CET Result 2023. It is suggested that you take a printout of the result for future reference and documentation.

Maharashtra CET 2023 examinations were conducted earlier this year from May 9 to May 20 for students aiming to pursue undergraduate courses in Engineering, Pharmacy, as well as Agriculture. For the PCM group, exams were conducted between May 9 and May 14, and on the other hand for the PCB group exams were held from May 15 till May 20. MHT CET 2023 was held via online mode as a Computer Based Test (CBT).

Once the MHT CET 2023 result is declared, the authorities will conduct online MHT CET counselling 2023 for candidates, who have qualified. Candidates are supposed to participate in the counselling process in order to get considered for admission based on MHT CET 2023 result.