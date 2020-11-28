  • Home
  • Education
  • MHT CET 2020 Result Live Updates: Maharashtra CET Cell Likely To Declare MHT CET Results Today

MHT CET 2020 Result Live Updates: Maharashtra CET Cell Likely To Declare MHT CET Results Today

MHT CET 2020: The Maharashtra State CET Cell will release the MHT CET 2020 results for the PCM and PCB group today on the MHT CET official website -- cetcell.mahacet.org and mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 28, 2020 8:27 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

MHT CET Results For PCM, PCB Group Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET LLB 5 Years Programme Result 2020 Released; Direct Link
MHT CET Result 2020 By Tomorrow For PCM, PCB Groups
MHT CET Result 2020 To Be Released On December 5 For Vocational Courses: Uday Samant
MHT CET Law Result 2020 Tomorrow; All You Need To Know
MHT CET Result 2020 By November 28; What Happened So Far
MHT CET 2020 Result Live Updates: Maharashtra CET Cell Likely To Declare MHT CET Results Today
MHT CET 2020 Result Live Updates: Result Likely Today, Details Here
New Delhi:

The MHT CET 2020 result 2020 will be declared today. Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, commonly known as MHT CET was held as centre-based online mode across the country. Candidates who took the entrance tests of MHT CET in PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) group in October and November will be able to check their MHT CET results at cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. The MHT CET 2020 exams were held as centre-based online tests. The MHT CET 2020 results will be declared as per "document on normalization". To access the MHT CET result 2020 online, students have to login at the website with the roll numbers.

After the announcement of MHT CET results 2020, the Maharashtra CET Cell will start the counselling process. The MHT CET 2020 counselling will be held in three phases with an additional spot round. The MH CET counselling 2020 process will comprise steps including registration, fee payment and document verification.

Live updates

Qualified MHT CET 2020 candidates will be able to apply for admission at the BE, BTech, BPharm or DPharm courses in the colleges of Maharashtra. The state CET Cell will follow a process of normalization to arrive at the MHT CET 2020 result.

Click here for more Education News
MHT CET 2020 MHT CET Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CGBSE Class 10, Class 12 Supplementary Exams 2020 Start Today; Details Here
CGBSE Class 10, Class 12 Supplementary Exams 2020 Start Today; Details Here
MHT CET Results For PCM, PCB Group Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org
MHT CET Results For PCM, PCB Group Today At Cetcell.mahacet.org
'Fit India' Campaign Integral Part Of Over 2 Lakh Schools: Kiren Rijiju
'Fit India' Campaign Integral Part Of Over 2 Lakh Schools: Kiren Rijiju
Dharmendra Pradhan Seeks Central University Status For Utkal Varsity
Dharmendra Pradhan Seeks Central University Status For Utkal Varsity
Mizoram: Schools To Remain Closed Till Year End To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19
Mizoram: Schools To Remain Closed Till Year End To Prevent Spread Of COVID-19
.......................... Advertisement ..........................