MHT CET 2020 Result Live Updates: Result Likely Today, Details Here

The MHT CET 2020 result 2020 will be declared today. Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, commonly known as MHT CET was held as centre-based online mode across the country. Candidates who took the entrance tests of MHT CET in PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Biology) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics) group in October and November will be able to check their MHT CET results at cetcell.mahacet.org or mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. The MHT CET 2020 exams were held as centre-based online tests. The MHT CET 2020 results will be declared as per "document on normalization". To access the MHT CET result 2020 online, students have to login at the website with the roll numbers.

After the announcement of MHT CET results 2020, the Maharashtra CET Cell will start the counselling process. The MHT CET 2020 counselling will be held in three phases with an additional spot round. The MH CET counselling 2020 process will comprise steps including registration, fee payment and document verification.