MHT CET 2020 Exam For Over 4.5 Lakh Candidates Starts Tomorrow

As many as 4,51,906 students will appear for the MHT CET exams from tomorrow. The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, commonly called MHT CET, is conducted for admission to BE, BTech, BPharm or DPharm courses in the colleges of Maharashtra is scheduled to be held from October 1 to October 20. Around 4,35,653 Maharashtra students will take the MHT CET in Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Physics, Chemistry, Biology combination. As many as 2,470 MHT CET aspirants of Uttar Pradesh and 2,176 from Bihar will also appear for the common entrance test.

As per statistics released by the State Common Entrance Cell, Pune in Maharashtra has the highest number of candidates applying for the test. As many as 40,661 students have applied for MHT CET from Pune alone followed by Ahmednagar with 25,287 and Thane 23,120.

MHT CET 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held in July and August at various MHT CET 2020 exam centres across the state of Maharashtra. The decision to conduct the MHT CET 2020 in October has been made after the Supreme Court of India on August 24 dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the state’s common entrance test.

The CET Cell has released the MHT CET admit cards. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of the mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. The MHT CET 2020 admit cards mention candidates details including MHT CET exam centres, reporting time, day and date of the examination.