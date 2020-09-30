  • Home
  • Education
  • MHT CET 2020 Exam For Over 4.5 Lakh Candidates Starts Tomorrow

MHT CET 2020 Exam For Over 4.5 Lakh Candidates Starts Tomorrow

MHT CET 2020: As many as 4,51,906 students will appear for the MHT CET exams. The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test is scheduled between October 1 and October 20.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 30, 2020 5:45 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

MHT CET 2020 Date Revised For MArch, Integrated And Other Programmes, Details Here
MHT CET 2020: Admit Card To Be Released For PCM Group At Mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in
MHT CET Admit Card 2020 Released; Check How To Download Hall Ticket
MHT CET 2020 Admit Card Likely Soon At Mahacet.org; How To Download Hall Ticket
Maharashtra CET: Revised Exam Schedule Released; Admit Card To Be Available Soon
MHT CET 2020: Revised Exam Date Announced, Admit Card To Be Released Soon
MHT CET 2020 Exam For Over 4.5 Lakh Candidates Starts Tomorrow
MHT CET 2020 Exam For Over 4.5 Lakh Candidates Starts Tomorrow
New Delhi:

As many as 4,51,906 students will appear for the MHT CET exams from tomorrow. The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test, commonly called MHT CET, is conducted for admission to BE, BTech, BPharm or DPharm courses in the colleges of Maharashtra is scheduled to be held from October 1 to October 20. Around 4,35,653 Maharashtra students will take the MHT CET in Physics, Chemistry, Maths and Physics, Chemistry, Biology combination. As many as 2,470 MHT CET aspirants of Uttar Pradesh and 2,176 from Bihar will also appear for the common entrance test.

As per statistics released by the State Common Entrance Cell, Pune in Maharashtra has the highest number of candidates applying for the test. As many as 40,661 students have applied for MHT CET from Pune alone followed by Ahmednagar with 25,287 and Thane 23,120.

MHT CET 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held in July and August at various MHT CET 2020 exam centres across the state of Maharashtra. The decision to conduct the MHT CET 2020 in October has been made after the Supreme Court of India on August 24 dismissed a plea seeking postponement of the state’s common entrance test.

The CET Cell has released the MHT CET admit cards. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website of the mhtcet2020.mahaonline.gov.in. The MHT CET 2020 admit cards mention candidates details including MHT CET exam centres, reporting time, day and date of the examination.

Click here for more Education News
MHT CET Admit Card MHT CET 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
HSEE 2020: IIT Madras Declares Humanities And Social Sciences Entrance Exam Results, Check Details Here
HSEE 2020: IIT Madras Declares Humanities And Social Sciences Entrance Exam Results, Check Details Here
IGNOU Invites Entries For ‘Student Innovation Award-2020’
IGNOU Invites Entries For ‘Student Innovation Award-2020’
Rajasthan Extends Summer School Timings Till October 31 Amid COVID-19
Rajasthan Extends Summer School Timings Till October 31 Amid COVID-19
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Reviews Functioning Of The State’s Ekalavya Schools
Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Reviews Functioning Of The State’s Ekalavya Schools
Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize 2020: 14 Scientists Receive India’s Highest Science Award
Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize 2020: 14 Scientists Receive India’s Highest Science Award
.......................... Advertisement ..........................