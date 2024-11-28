MHT CET: Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Schedule Out, Check Dates

The Maharashtra CET Cell has announced the tentative exam schedule for the state Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2025. The exams are set to begin on March 16, 2025 and will conclude on April 24, 2025. Candidates can download the tentative exam schedule from the official website at cetcell.mahacet.org.



Steps to check date sheet

Step 1: Visit the official website cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click the link for the MHT CET 2025 tentative schedule

Step 3: A PDF file with the schedule will appear.

Step 4: Download and save the document.

Schedule of the exam:

MAH-M.Ed-CET 2025- March 16

MAH-M.P.Ed-CET 2025- March 16

MAH-MBA/MMS-CET-2025- March 17, 18, and 19

MAH-LLB 3 Year-CET 2025- March 20,21

MAH-MCA CET-2025- March 23

MAH-B.Ed (General & Special) & B.Ed ELCT-CET 2025- March 24, 25 and 26

MAH-B.P.Ed-CET 2025- March 27

MAH-M.HMCT CET-2025- March 27

MAH-B.HMCT/M.HMCT Integrated CET-2025- March 28

MAH-B.A-B.Ed/B.Sc-B.Ed (Four Year Integrated Course)-CET 2025- March 28

MAH-B.Ed-M.Ed (Three Year Integrated Course)-CET 2025- March 28

MAH-B.Design-CET 2025- March 29

MAH-B.BA/BCA/BBM/BMS-CET 2025- April 1,2, 3

MAH-LLB 5 Year-CET 2025- April 4

MAH-AAC-CET 2025- April 5

MAH-Nursing CET 2025- April 7 and 8

MH-DPN/PHN CET 2025- April 8

MAH-MHT CET (PCB Group) CET 2025- April 9 and April 17 (Except 10 & 14 April, 2025)

MAH-MHT CET (PCM Group) CET 2025- April 19, 2025, April 27, 2025 (Except 24 April, 2025)