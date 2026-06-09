MHT CET 2026 First Attempt Result Out For Physics, Chemistry, Biology; Check Scorecard Steps

MHT CET 2026 PCB First Attempt Result Out: The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has announced the MHT CET 2026 results for candidates who appeared in the first attempt of the Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) group examination. Candidates can now check and download their scorecards from the official website using their login credentials.

According to the CET Cell, the MHT CET 2026 PCB first-attempt result was released on June 8. The scorecard includes important information such as subject-wise marks, overall percentile score and merit-related details that will be used during the admission process.

Candidates can access their results by visiting the official CET Cell website and logging in with the required credentials. To download the scorecard, candidates need to click on the MHT CET 2026 PCB Result link, enter their login details, submit the information and view their scorecard. They should verify all the details mentioned in the result before downloading and saving it for future use.

Candidates who have qualified in the examination will be eligible to participate in the counselling and admission process conducted by the CET Cell. Detailed counselling schedules and admission notifications are expected to be announced separately.

The examination was conducted in two attempts this year, a format introduced to provide candidates with greater flexibility. While the PCB first-attempt results have been declared, candidates are waiting for further updates regarding additional result announcements and the next stages of the admission process.

The CET Cell is also expected to release more information related to toppers, merit rankings, cut-offs and counselling schedules in the coming days. These details will help candidates evaluate their admission opportunities across participating institutions in Maharashtra.