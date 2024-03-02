MHT CET 2024: Registrations Extended For Maharashtra Common Entrance Test

State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has extended the registration dates for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2024. The dates for the exam have been extended to March 8, 2024. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website to register for the exam.

An official notification by State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra read, "MHT-CET-2024 entrance examination for admission to professional courses in Engineering/ Technology, Pharmacy, Planning and Agricultural Education through State Common Entrance Test Cell, Mumbai for the academic year 2024-25 will be held at the various examination centers within and outside Maharashtra State. The online form filling activity will be extended. The new registration dates are from March 2, 2024 to March 8, 2024."

The online application registration schedule and information brochure for the examination is available on the official website www.mahacet.org of the State Common Entrance Test Cell.

MHT CET exam for Pharmacy will be held from April 16 to 23, while that for engineering will take place from April 25 to 30.

MHT CET is a state-level entrance test conducted for admission to engineering and pharmacy programmes at various colleges throughout the state. The exam is conducted every year by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. The syllabus for the entrance exam includes Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics/Biology of class 11 and 12. Students opting for BTech courses need to attempt Mathematics while those opting for BPharma have to appear in Biology.