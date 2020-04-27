MHRD To Hold Meeting With State Education Ministers Tomorrow

A meeting with all state education ministers will be held tomorrow, Union Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said today. In a live interaction with students and parents across the country, Mr Pokhriyal is addressing various questions asked regarding the exams, results and academics.

The minister has also asked the parents to post their questions as comments below his tweet.

Responding to the tweet, several parents and general public put forward their demands including cancellation of pending CBSE and ICSE board exams and connectivity issues while attending online classes.

During lockdown period, the education minister has launched various social media campaigns and activities to keep students engaged and motivated.

He had launched a social media campaign to invite suggestions from stakeholders on how to make online education more robust.

For the 'Bharat Padhe Online' campaign too, the Education Minister had asked organizations and individuals to submit their suggestions through Twitter. The Ministry received over 3,700 suggestions within 3 days of announcing the campaign.

