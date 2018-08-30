MHRD Launches 3rd Edition Of Smart India Hackathon; NGO, Private Organizations To Participate For The First Time

MHRD Launches 3rd Edition Of Smart India Hackathon

MHRD, yesterday, launched the third edition of Smart India Hackathon. The Smart India Hackathon 2019 was launched by the Union Minister for Human Resource Development, Prakash Javadekar, in New Delhi. MHRD, AICTE, Persistent Systems and i4c have joined hands to make a hat trick with their highly popular and innovative Smart India Hackathon initiative (SIH). SIH-2019 is a nationwide initiative to provide students a platform to solve some of pressing problems we face in our daily lives, and thus inculcate a culture of product innovation and a mindset of problem solving.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that in this new edition of SIH-2019 over 1 Lakh+ students from around 3000 institutions will have the opportunity to work on challenges faced within the Public Sector Organizations and the Union Ministries.

This will also be the first time that the hackathon will include problem statements from industry as well as NGOs.

He added that while students would get a chance to create world class solutions for some of the top organizations in the world, it would also be a chance for organizations to meet the brightest young minds and brand themselves from hiring perspective. Students from IISc, IITs, NITs and AICTE/UGC approved institutions will also compete to creatively solve problems and offer technical solutions.

Just its prequel, Smart India Hackathon- 2019 would also have 2 sub-editions - Software edition (a 36-hour software product development competition) and Hardware edition (a 5 days long hardware product development competition).

Prakash Javadekar also said that Public/ Private sector organizations and NGOs may join SIH2019 to get innovative solutions to their problems in cost effective ways.

Some more benefits to join SIH are as follows:

• Opportunity to brand your organization nationally

• Recognition and visibility for your organization across all technical institutions in India

• Young techies from all over the country offer out-of-the-box solutions to your problems

• Be part of World's biggest Open Innovation Movement

• Opportunity to work with some of the best talent in the country

• Technology Students across India compete to creatively solve problems and offer technical solutions

• Harness expertise of lakhs of students from IISc, IITs, NITs and AICTE/UGC approved institutions

Dr. Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE, Chairman, Smart India Hackathon 2019 said, "SIH has been trend setting. Following the success of SIH2017 and SIH2018, it gives us extreme pleasure to unveil its third edition - Smart India Hackathon 2019. In the last 2 years, students got an opportunity to solve problem statements from government departments, this time they are getting problem statements from Private Organizations as well. This will increase their chance for employability and enterprising opportunities."

Secretary, MHRD, Shri R Subrahmanyam, said that it is exciting that the World's biggest open innovation model - Smart India Hackathon 2019 will also involve our win-win collaboration with all the private sector organizations. We hope all technical students make the best of this unique opportunity and make SIH2019 a grand success."

Dr. Abhay Jere, CIO, Ministry of HRD said, "With Smart India Hackathon 2019, for the first time we are approaching Public and Private sector organizations, and NGOs for sharing problem statements. We expect about 200+ such organizations will join hands with us to challenge young minds from India to come up with the most innovative solutions".

