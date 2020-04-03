Education Ministry Recommends 'Arogya Setu' App For Students

MHRD has recommended 'Arogya Setu' app for students

In the wake of COVID-19 threat, the Ministry for Human Resource Development (MHRD) has requested educational institutes across the country to observe all precautionary measures. HRD Secretary Amit Khare has also informed about 'Arogya Setu' app.

In a letter which is addressed to UGC, AICTE, NCTE, NIOS, NCERT, and Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan, the HRD Secretary writes that the Aarogya Setu app will be helpful to students, faculty/teachers and their family members.

The app has been developed by Government of India in public-private partnership to fight against covid-19.The app will enable people to assess themselves the risk for their catching the Corona Virus infection. It will calculate this based on their interaction with others, using cutting edge Bluetooth technology, algorithms and artificial intelligence.The app is available for download on both android and iOS devices.

In the letter, HRD Secretary also informs about a protocol developed by Ministry of Ayush for immunity boosting and self-care measures. The same can be found here.

The Secretary has also suggested that, as requested by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, students may light a candle, diya or torch on their mobile phones for 9 minutes at 9:00 pm on April 5, 2020. The gesture is 'to realise the power of light and to highlight the objective for which we all are fighting together. However no one should assemble in colonies or on road or anywhere outside their houses,' writes Mr. Khare.

World 10,30,894 Cases 7,57,935 Active 2,18,806 Recovered 54,153 Deaths Coronavirus has spread to 181 countries. The total confirmed cases worldwide are 10,30,894 and 54,153 have died; 7,57,935 are active cases and 2,18,806 have recovered as on April 3, 2020 at 5:25 pm.

