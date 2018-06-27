MHRD Drafts Act To Replace UGC With New Higher Education Commission; Invites Suggestions From Public

MHRD Drafts Act To Replace UGC With New Higher Education Commission

Ministry of Human Resource Development may replace University Grants Commission (UGC) with a new body soon. The Ministry has invited comments and suggestions from educationists, stakeholders and general public on the draft act. The Act may be called the Higher Education Commission of India Act, 2018 (Repeal of University Grants Commission Act, 1956). The new body will focus only on academic matters and grants would be issued by the ministry.

The draft act, that is available on the MHRD website, states that the draft act will reform the regulatory systems which provide "more autonomy and facilitate holistic growth of the education system and which provides greater opportunities to the Indian students at more affordable cost."

In a series of tweets today, Prakash Javadekar, the Union Minister for HRD, invited all stakeholders to submit their comments and suggestions on the draft act.

My appeal to all educationists, stakeholders & others to furnish their comments & suggestions by 7th july 2018 till 5 p.m & mail at reformofugc@gmail.com.

The draft Act is available at https://t.co/mWtT2IORIk@ugc_india@HRDMinistry#SaafNiyatSahiVikas — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) June 27, 2018

What will the New Act do?

Apart from just replacing UGC Act 1956, the new act (HECI), as per the draft act, will ensure no interference in the management issues of the educational institutes. The new body will only focus on academic matters and grants would be issued by the Ministry.

Regulations would be formed through transparent public discourse. HECI will be tasked with ensuring academic standards and will form regulations about closing and opening of new institutions.

It will also have power to enforce compliance to the academic standards and will have the power to order closure of substandard and bogus institutions. The new act will also allow regulators to fine institutes which do not comply with set academic standards.

The draft act is available on the MHRD official website (www.mhrd.in). Interested parties can send their suggestions and comments till July 7, before 5:00 pm at reformofugc@gmail.com.

