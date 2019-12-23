43 School Teachers Conferred With National ICT Awards For 2017

MHRD has conferred National ICT awards for 2017 to 43 school teachers

43 school teachers from across the country were awarded the National ICT Award for the year 2017 in the national Capital today, December 23. The awards were conferred by the Minister of State for Human Resource Development, Mr.Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre.

Mr. Sanjay Dhotre congratulated the national awardees and said that the purpose of National ICT Award for School Teachers is to honor those teachers who have improved the quality of school education and enriched the lives of their students.

He further said that the ICT awardee teachers also have the responsibility to function as ICT Ambassadors in widening the outreach of ICT (Information and Communication Technologies) in Education through their continuous efforts by mentoring other teachers and also develop entrepreneurial skills among the students in order to develop a skilled human workforce.

Secretary of Department of School Education and Literacy, MHRD, Mr. Amit khare, Director NCERT, Dr. Hrushikesh Senapaty and other senior official of Ministry were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Amit Khare said that technology has increasingly become a vital element in the enhancement of quality in education. He said that the use of ICT would help transform the process of teaching and learning from the traditional instructional teacher-centered endeavour to a learner-centered approach. Therefore, teachers need to equip and acquaint themselves to the use of technology for pedagogical practices which would lead to improved efficiency, he added.

Mr. Khare said that awardee teachers are the inspiration for other teachers in the country and it is their responsibility to guide other teachers in regional centers.

Each awardee teacher will be awarded with a laptop, silver medal, ICT kit and a commendation certificate. All winners will form a community of resource persons through networking.

