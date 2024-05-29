Advertisement
Meghalaya, Nagaland students Exempted From CUET In State

The North Eastern Hill University in Meghalaya and Nagaland university in Nagaland are central universities.

Shillong:

The Central government has exempted undergraduate students of Meghalaya and Nagaland seeking admissions to colleges affiliated to central universities in the two states from CUET, officials said on Wednesday. 

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has thanked Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for exempting undergraduate students of Meghalaya seeking admission in colleges affiliated with North Eastern Hill University, a central varsity.

"Happy to inform our students that admissions to affiliated colleges to Central University's in Meghalaya have been exempted from CUET for this academic year. I thank @dpradhanbjp ji for his continuous support and understanding," the Meghalaya CM said in a post on X.

The exemption was made following the state government's petition to the National Testing Agency which had conducted CUET for students seeking UG admissions in both the Central Universities in Meghalaya and Nagaland, they said.

"I am directed to inform that the University Grant Commission has already considered the request received from the state of Meghalaya and Nagaland through the NTA and allowed affiliated colleges to take admission as per prevailing practice by giving exemption from CUET for the academic year 2024-25," a senior official of the Education Ministry said in a letter issued to Vice Chancellors of both the Universities.

"The UGC has considered the decision taken by the ministry and agreed to allow admissions in the affiliated colleges'¦ as per prevailing practice by giving exemption from CUET," he said.

The Central University Entrance Test (CUET) hit roadblocks in Meghalaya and Assam after it began on May 15.

Meghalaya Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma said the state government has taken the CUET examination seriously and had asked the NTA to either re-conduct the examination or to exempt Meghalaya from the test. 

