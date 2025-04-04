Meghalaya 10th Board Result 2025 To Be Out Tomorrow At 11am; Check Details

Meghalaya Board SSLC 10th Result 2025: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is all set to announce the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Examination 2025 results (Class 10) tomorrow, April 5. Students who appeared for the exam can check their results by visiting the official website - mbose.in. The SSLC result will also be available on ndtv.com/education/results. To access their scorecards, students will need to enter their roll number, roll code, and other required details on the board's official websites as well as on NDTV.com.

Meghalaya SSLC Result 2025: Date and Time

The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will declare the SSLC Class 10 result 2025 on April 5 at 11am.

The Class 10 board exams took place between February 10 and February 25, in a single shift from 10am to 1pm.

In 2024, the results were announced on May 24. A total of 55.80% of students cleared the SSLC examination. Anuj Chetry from Sherwood School in Tura topped the exam with 575 marks. Aleytheia Syiemlieh from St. Margaret's Higher Secondary School in Shillong secured the second rank with 574 marks, while Congenial Kharsahnoh from Christian Academy in Shillong stood third with 571 marks.

A total of 54,134 students from 679 schools appeared for the examination, of which 30,207 - 55.80% - passed.