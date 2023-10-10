Meet IIT Madras Alumni Who Played Crucial Role In Chandrayaan-3 Mission

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has honoured twelve of its alumni who played a crucial role in the historic Chandrayaan-3 mission of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

The scientists who were honoured by the institute include Dr S Unnikrishnan Nair who completed his PhD from the Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT Madras, in 2011 (2011 / PhD / ME) and Dr P Veeramuthuvel (PhD / ME), Project Director, Chandrayaan-3, ISRO, who completed his PhD in Mechanical Engineering in 2016.

Dr Nair is currently the Director of Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), ISRO.

Mr S Somanath, the present chairman of ISRO is also currently pursuing a PhD from the Department of Mechanical Engineering at IIT Madras.

Other ISRO scientists and engineers who are alumni from the institute, and who were part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission also shared their experiences during the event.

They include Dr P. Arun Kumar (1999/MTech/ME), Deputy Director, Earth Storable Engines and Stages (ESES)

Dr John Tharakan (1987/MTech/ME, 2001/PhD/AMBE), Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC)

Mr Abdul Hameed, (2004/MTech/ ME) Scientist/Engineer, U R Rao Satellite Centre (URSC)

Mr Rajeev Senan C (2005 / MTech / ME), Division Head, Monopropellant Systems & Components Division, LPSC

Dr Shamrao (2009/ MTech, 2020/PhD / ME), Scientist, URSC

Mr H.M. Raghavendra Prasad (2012 / Mtech / ME), Scientist/Engineer, Head, Mechanism Assembly Section, Spacecraft Mechanisms Group, URSC

Dr S Mathavaraj, Scientist (2012 / M.Tech / AE), URSC

Mr R Karthik (2019 / MS, PhD / EE), Scientist, LPSC

Mr BS Phani Dinakar (2017 / M.Tech / ME), Scientist, URSC

Mr Sakthivel M (2017 / MTech / ME), Scientist/Engineer, Mechanism and Development Division, Spacecraft Mechanisms Group, URSC