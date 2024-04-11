Medical Colleges Offering MBBS Courses To Submit Declaration Form By April 18

National Medical Commission has released a notification for medical colleges offering MBBS courses to students. In order to become eligible for offering MBBS programmes, medical colleges are required to submit Annual Declaration Forms for the academic year 2024-25.

Institutions that fail to submit the forms by April 18, 2024 will not be allowed to provide courses in MBBS.

An official notification by NMC reads, "Permission for admission in MBBS course for the year 2024-25 shall not be granted to the colleges/institutes if they fail to submit Annual Declaration Form within prescribed time. Since the permission for admission in MBBS course for this academic year i.e. 2024-25 shall only be granted on the basis of Annual Declaration Form, all colleges/institutions are hereby directed to submit the details along with requisite fee including GST on NMC portal latest by April 18, 2024."

The NMC notification also added that many colleges did not upload their details on the portal despite extension of the last date. This was viewed seriously by the Competent Authority.

Meanwhile, NMC has issued clarifications in response to doubts and queries raised by stakeholders regarding the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations-2023 (PGMER-23). The NMC has thoroughly reviewed the concerns raised and provided detailed responses in the form of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs).