NMC Clarifies Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulations 2023, Addresses Major Queries

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued clarifications in response to doubts and queries raised by stakeholders regarding the Post Graduate Medical Education Regulations-2023 (PGMER-23). The NMC has thoroughly reviewed the concerns raised and provided detailed responses in the form of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs).

The PGMER-23 was previously announced by the Commission and officially published in the Gazette on January 1, 2024. Upon receiving requests for clarification on certain provisions of the PGMER-23 from stakeholders, the NMC has examined these queries and compiled point-wise explanations in the FAQs.

These FAQs cover a range of topics related to post-graduate medical education, including leave entitlements, attendance requirements, residency program postings, dissertation evaluation procedures, and additional courses in ethics and cardiac life support skills.

Key points addressed in the FAQs include the allowance for leave, attendance requirements for examinations, residency program locations, evaluation methods for dissertations, preparation, and maintenance of logbooks, mandatory courses, and the timeline for applying for PG courses or increasing PG seats.

The NMC has clarified that medical colleges/institutions do not need to separately apply for recognition of PG courses. Once permitted, the course will be considered recognised, and the seats permitted will be deemed recognised for registration of the degree awarded. Colleges/institutions are required to submit an Annual Self-Declaration as per regulations.

The FAQs aim to provide comprehensive guidance to stakeholders and ensure clarity regarding the implementation of the PGMER-23 regulations.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) on Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulation-2023 (PGMER-2023)

How much leave is allowed for Post-graduate students?

Post-graduate students are entitled to a weekly one-day off (subject to exigencies of work). Additionally, they are eligible for 20 days of paid casual leave. Five days of Academic Leave per year, if availed by a student, will be counted as duty. Thus, a student is entitled to 52 weekly offs and 20 Paid Casual Leave per year.

Female post-graduate students shall be allowed maternity leave as per existing government rules and regulations. Male post-graduate students shall be allowed paternity leave as per existing government rules and regulations. However, the period of training will be extended by the same number of days for which maternity/paternity leave has been availed.

If a post-graduate student avails long leave, when can they complete the course? When can they appear in the examination?

For Three-Year Course: The total days in a three-year course will be 1095 days. So the total working days will be 939 days after deducting weekly offs (52 x 3 years = 156 days). A student will require 80 percent attendance of working days (i.e., 751 days of 939 days) for appearing in the examination. However, the period of training will be extended by the same number of days for which maternity/paternity leave and the total excess casual leave have been availed in three years.

For Two-Year Course: The total days in a two-year course will be 730 days. So the total working days will be 626 days after deducting weekly offs (52 x 2 years = 104 days). A student will require 80 percent attendance of working days (i.e., 501 days of 730 days) for appearing in the examination. However, the period of training will be extended by the same number of days for which maternity/paternity leave and the total excess casual leave have been availed in two years.

Where can students be posted during the District Residency Programme (DRP)?

PG students can be posted in Public Sector/Government-funded District Hospital, Community Health Centre (CHC), Primary Health Centre (PHC), Sub-Health Centre, Urban Health Centre, and Community Outreach System in a District, etc., as per the PGMER- 2023 for training requirements. However, posting in any post-graduate medical institution or super-specialty hospital is not permitted.

Can PG students be posted in Employees' State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) hospitals under the District Residency Programme (DRP)?

Yes, PG students can be posted in those ESIC hospitals which are not running any post-graduate medical institutions or Super Speciality hospitals.

Can students be posted in other States/UTs under the DRP?

In case all the Post-graduate Residents of a State/UT cannot be absorbed within their respective state/union territory, they can be posted to other States/Union Territories with the mutual agreement of respective Governments after the approval of the Post-Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) of National Medical Commission (NMC).

It shall be permissible for the post-graduate students from the North East Zone (NEZ) in various medical colleges/institutions in the country, to undergo District Residency Programme in their respective States.

How will dissertations be evaluated, and what is the process for viva voce examination?

Five percent (20 marks) of the total marks of Clinical/Practical and Viva Voce marks will be for the dissertation/thesis, and it will be part of the clinical/practical examination (Clinical/Practical -280 marks; Dissertation/Thesis - 20 marks; Viva Voce 100 marks). An external examiner outside the state will evaluate the dissertation/thesis and take a viva voce on it, and marks will be given on the quality of the dissertation/thesis and performance on its viva voce.

This regulation will be applicable for all those students appearing in the forthcoming post-graduate examination.

How should PG students prepare and maintain their logbooks?

PG students from the 2023-24 batch will maintain logbooks digitally.

Is it mandatory for all PG students to complete courses in Ethics and in Cardiac Life Support Skill?

All PG students admitted from 2021 and after will have to complete the course before appearing in the examination.

Who will design and conduct the courses in Ethics and in Cardiac Life Support Skills?

The courses in Ethics and Cardiac Life Support Skills will be designed and conducted by the Academic Cell of the respective medical college/institution until further directions.

Post-Graduate Medical Education Regulation, 2023 (PGMER-2023) was notified on 29th December 2023, and PG-MSR was hosted on the NMC website on 16.01.2024. When will they be applicable for starting the PG courses/increase of the PG seats?

All applications for starting the PG courses/increase of the PG seats received in NMC from 16.01.2024 onwards.

Does the college require applying for the recognition of PG seats?

As per PGMER-2023, once permitted, the course for the qualification will be considered recognised, and seats permitted will be considered as recognized seats for registration of the degree awarded. Medical colleges/institutions running such courses will be considered as accredited medical colleges/institutions for the said course of qualification. And all permitted seats will be considered as recognised seats.

Therefore, medical colleges/institutions need not apply for recognition of PG course. Colleges/institutions shall submit an Annual Self-Declaration as per the requirement of MSMER-2023 regulations. For the current year, the Post-graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) will soon issue a public notice for the medical colleges/institutions to submit their Annual Self-Declaration for the year 2023 (01.01.2023 to 31.12.2023).