Medical Aspirants Must Carefully Assess Their Option Of Studying In Philippines: Embassy

Embassy of India, Manila has released an advisory for medical aspirants who are planning to study in Philippines. An official notification from the embassy advised the students to carefully assess their option of pursuing their medical course from Philippines.

The notification reads, "Indian students/parents are once again urged to carefully assess their options before taking up medical programs in the Philippines to avoid financial loss or professional uncertainty in the future."

The advisory was released in response to various queries regarding the amendment of the Medical Act of 1959 in the Philippines.



Several reports had earlier mentioned that Philippines had amended the Philippine Medical Act of 1959. The reports added that the amendment was aimed at benefitting Indian students as it would allow the students to register and practise medicine in the country.

The advisory received by the embassy clarified that as of this date, no communication from the Philippine government regarding any amendments to the Medical Act of 1959 has been made.

"The Embassy is aware of recent correspondence from private individuals including forwarding the circulation of articles regarding the amendment of the act. The Embassy wishes to further convey that it has not received any official communication from the Philippine Government/Authority in this regard," the notification read.