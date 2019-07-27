Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University, Ajmer Mum On Supplementary Exam Dates

MDSU, Ajmer has not released any update on supplementary exam dates

Students at Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati University (MDSU) are in a fix after the continued silence from the University over supplementary examination for undergraduate courses. As reported by Patrika, the University has so far released the result for B.Com. and B.Sc. part 3 exam and is in the process of releasing the result for BA part 3 but has remained mum on the issue of supplementary examination.

The University conducts supplementary examination for students who fail in part three of an undergraduate programme so that students get a chance to clear their papers in the current year. However, there has been no update on the supplementary examination from the University's side.

In case of part one and part two, the University has the due paper system in case a student is unable to clear all the papers in the current year.

Patrika reported that because of the continued stay on work by the University Vice Chancellor Prof. R. P. Singh, the approval for supplementary exam schedule and application will be given by the Registrar of the University.

Meanwhile, the University is in the process of taking applications for admission. Recently because of Server issue, students faced difficulty in submitting their admission forms which resulted in protest by students who demanded that the application date be extended.

