MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 Seat Allotment Results To Be Released Today

MCC NEET UG Counselling 2024: The NEET UG Counselling 2024 round 2 seat allotment results for MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing admissions will be released today. Students who participated in the counselling process can check the results by visiting the official website, mcc.nic.in, once released. After the seat allotment result, Students will need to report to their respective colleges for document verification and the admission process. They must bring the necessary documents for verification.

NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Seat Allotment Results: Steps To Check

Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

Navigate to the "UG Medical Counselling" section

Click on the "Provisional Result of Round 2 NEET UG 2024" link

Check and download the result

Take a printout for future reference

NEET UG 2024 Round 2 Counselling: Schedule

Reporting/Joining: September 14, 2024, to September 20, 2024

Verification of Joined Candidates' Data by Institutes & Data Sharing by MCC: September 21, 2024, to September 22, 2024

Documents Required for Verification:

Allotment letter

NEET UG admit card

Date of birth certificate (if not included in the matriculation certificate)

Class 10 and 12 mark sheets

Passport-size photographs (same as those affixed on the application form)

Proof of identity (Aadhaar/PAN/Driving License/Passport)

Additional certificates if applicable (SC/ST Certificate, OBC-NCL Certificate, Disability Certificate, EWS Certificate)

The counselling process involves the allotment of approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges across the country. Additionally, counselling is being held for 1,000 BDS seats, as well as Ayush and nursing seats.

The MCC is conducting counselling for the 15 percent All-India Quota seats, 100 percent of seats in all AIIMS and JIPMER Pondicherry, all central university seats, and 100 percent of deemed university seats.