MCC Issues Notice For Candidates Seeking Change From Indian To Non-Resident Indian Nationality

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a new notice for candidates who want to change their nationality. The update is meant for those who wish to convert their nationality from Indian to NRI. Candidates can view the complete notice on the MCC website, mcc.nic.in.

The notice states that candidates who wish to change to the NRI category must send all their required documents via email to (nri.adgememcc1@gmail.com)(mailto:nri.adgememcc1@gmail.com). The document submission process will run from December 1st to 3rd, 2025 and the deadline for sending emails is December 3rd, 2025, 8 PM.

Official Notice Here

Documents Required for NRI Change

Candidates wishing to change nationality must include the following documents in their email:

NEET PG Admit Card and Scorecard Proof of NRI status of a parent or relative Certificate of relationship between the candidate and the NRI relative based on the family tree issued by the competent revenue authority Notarized affidavit from the NRI relative stating that they will bear the course fees and living expenses throughout the study, along with a copy of the NRI bank account passbook Class 10 and 12 mark sheets and passing certificate Birth Certificate Passport of the candidate or sponsor (optional)

Important Instructions for Candidates

MCC has instructed candidates to submit all documents in a single email within the deadline. Emails sent before or after the deadline will not be accepted. For more information, candidates can visit the MCC official website.