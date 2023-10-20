MBBS Admissions Based On Counselling Beyond Schedule Is Invalid, Clarifies NMC

National Medical Commission.

The National Medical Commission has warned the medical students for not taking heed to any counselling held beyond the stipulated schedule. The regulatory body said that admissions carried on the basis of such counselling session will be considered invalid.

In an official notification, the National Medical Commission noted, "Stakeholders, including central authorities, state authorities and medical colleges are directed to strictly adhere to the counselling schedule set by the National medical Commission for the academic session 2023-24 for undergraduate MBBS course. Any counselling carried out by the mentioned authorities beyond the prescribed schedule will be deemed invalid. Students admitted through such counselling will be discharged immediately."

The decision comes a day after the National Medical Commission held a meeting to discuss strategies with an aim to improve medical education in the country. The conference discussed crucial aspects of reform in the sector and discussed measures for providing broader access to quality and affordable education.

Discussions at the meeting were also held on reforms relating to streamlining the process of appeals, draft of PGMER 2023, delegation of financial powers to subordinate authorities in NMC Act as per Rules and Regulations, new training and learning policy for all Presidents, Members of Boards Officers of NMC among others.