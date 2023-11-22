MAT December 2023: Check Exam Schedule And Other Details

Management Aptitude Test

All India Management Association (AIMA) has announced the dates for the commencement of the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) for admission to various top-tier Business Schools in the country.

The MAT 2023 December edition will be conducted from December 3 to 17.

Introduced in the year 1988, MAT has been a gateway for MBA/ PGDM/ MMS aspirants seeking admissions to top-tier Business Schools in India such as BIMTECH, VIT Vellore, Dr DY Patil B-School, Christ University, and more. The exam is accepted in educational institutions across the country extending to over 600+ esteemed B-schools.

The exam is conducted four times in a year in Paper-Based Test (PBT), Computer-Based Test (CBT) and Internet-Based Test (IBT). It is therefore accessible to a large number of candidates coming from diverse backgrounds.

MAT evaluates students based on five distinct sections. The Language Comprehension evaluates candidates on their adeptness in understanding and interpreting written content. Quantitative Ability checks for mathematical and analytical skills. Data Analysis and Sufficiency challenge candidates' capability to analyse and interpret data effectively. Intelligence and Critical Reasoning scrutinise logical situations. Finally, the Indian and Global Environment section evaluates that candidates are aware of latest developments around the globe along with the general awareness and current affairs.

The schedule of the exam is as follows-